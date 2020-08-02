Crane, Caroline Rose "Cally" Braunagel died at home on July 26, 2020. Her passing was as peaceful and graceful as she lived. Cally was 94. Born September 7, 1925, and raised in Wichita, Cally was the 8th of eleven children, each of whom had a nickname, hers being "Cally." She attended school at St. Mary's Cathedral and after graduation began work as a secretary at the John Hancock Insurance office, where she met her future husband, Jack. She began her married life in Wichita. She worked alongside her husband in the Civil Service, with organizations in Washington, DC, including the Smithsonian Institution; North Dakota; Colorado; and Saudi Arabia. For a time, she and Jack also owned the El Pueblo building in Green Mountain Falls, Colorado. She loved to travel, to discover new places, and renovate their homes. They settled back in Wichita over 30 years ago. Cally was known by all to have a gentle and welcoming nature, bright smile, and warm elegance, all built upon her devotion to family, a steadfast inner strength, and unwavering faith. She is survived by her husband of 69 years; her older sister, Rosemary, in Hawaii; and numerous nieces and nephews across the country. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to St. Jude's Catholic Church in Wichita.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store