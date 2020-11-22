1/1
Carolyn A. Frank
1945 - 2020
Carolyn A. Frank
March 31, 1945 - November 14, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Carolyn A. Frank, 75, of Derby, Kansas, passed away on November 14, 2020. She was born to Mr. and Mrs. Perry Smith in Anderson, South Carolina on March 31, 1945. She was married to Ron for 57 years. Carolyn retired from Walmart of Derby after 16 years. Her hobbies included china painting, where she was a member of the World Organization of China Painters and traveled all over the world to learn more techniques. Going to the casino and shopping were also favorite hobbies. She enjoyed being at home and spending time with her grandchildren, who visited her often. Preceded in death by her parents, brother, sister and son Ronald D. Frank and daughter-in-law Karen Frank.
Survived by her husband, children Richard (Dana) Frank and Dawn Frank; 7 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; sister Marty (Glen) Taul; numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be at Lakeview Funeral Home Chapel, on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 12 noon. Entombment in the mausoleum will follow.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
25
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Lakeview Funeral Home
Lakeview Funeral Home
12100 E 13TH ST N
Wichita, KS 67206
3166848200
