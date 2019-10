Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn A. Gardner. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Gardner, Carolyn A. age 80, of Wichita, Kansas passed away on Friday October 18, 2019. Carolyn was born January 28, 1939 in Wichita to Evelyn L Denny and Andrew James Denny. Carolyn is survived by son William "Bill" Burton; daughters Elizabeth "Lisa" Corty and Deborah "Debbie" Marr (Mike Rosko); brother Douglas J Denny (Janice); sisters Kathryn E Halfman (Michael) and Jean Berg; grandchild Diana Burton. Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas J Gardner and her parents. A funeral service for Carolyn will be held Sunday, October 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Woodland United Methodist Church, 1100 W 15th St N, Wichita, KS. A graveside service will occur Monday, October 28, 2019 at 10:00 AM at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, 1806 N Oliver Ave, Wichita, KS. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Carolyn's memory may be made to Woodland United Methodist Church.



