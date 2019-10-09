Carolyn Amend

DERBY-Amend, Carolyn age 83, died Sunday, October 6, 2019. No visitation. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 11, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church, 324 N. Baltimore, Derby. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Eldon Amend II; her parents, Delbert and Lanell Hughes; and her brother, Rex Hughes. Survivors include her children, Angela Vanburkleo, Susanna Amend, and Eldon Amend III; grandchildren, Kristy Vanburkleo, Joshua Vanburkleo, Katherine Niedens, Ally Amend and Lauren Amend. Memorials may be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Derby, KS or the Kansas Humane Society. View tributes at smithfamilymortuaries.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
