Newton, Carolyn Annette (Chapman) 56, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Carolyn was born in Independence, Missouri on September 25, 1963. She grew up in Missouri before moving to Oklahoma, Georgia, and eventually settled in Haysville, Kansas as a childcare provider for over 23 years. She's survived by her two daughters, Karissa Newton and Kassidy Newton, her parents, Larry and Chris Chapman, and two brothers, Mike and Terry Chapman. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 26, 2020