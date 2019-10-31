Carolyn "Jane" (Davis) Campbell (1946 - 2019)
Notice
Campbell, Carolyn "Jane" (Davis) 73, of Wichita, KS passed away on Sun. Oct. 27, 2019 in Wichita. Jane was born on July 29, 1946 in Hutchinson, KS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lorraine and James Davis; husband, Larry Campbell; infant son, Rodney Campbell. Survivors are children, Mike (Valerie) Campbell, Tammy Lipps; 4 brothers; 6 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren. Service will be 2pm on Sat. Nov. 2, 2019 at Lakeview Funeral Home, Wichita.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 31, 2019
