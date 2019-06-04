Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Davis. View Sign Service Information Garnand Funeral Home Inc 412 N 7Th St Garden City , KS 67846 (620)-276-3219 Send Flowers Notice

Davis, Carolyn 68, died peacefully at her home in Wichita, Kansas. She was born on December 31, 1951 to Gordon A. and Helen M. (Triplett) Lee in Garden City, Kansas. Ms. Davis is survived by three brothers, Gail (Mary), Richard (Marlene) and Mark (Kathy), all of Garden City; four nieces, Lori Lee, Denver, CO; Jill Wessels (Rean), Garden City; Jenny Bishop (Shawn), La Jolla, CA; Melanie Hands (Casey), Garden City; and one nephew, Matthew Lee, Garden City. Carolyn was raised in Garden City where she graduated from Garden City High School. She obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Education from Fort Hays State University and a Master's Degree in Special Education with an emphasis on the Visually Impaired from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley. Carolyn spent her teaching career working in school systems in Denver, CO; Pueblo, CO, Liberal, KS; and spent the bulk of her career with the Wichita Unified Public Schools. Carolyn retired from teaching in 2011. Carolyn dedicated her life to teaching the visually impaired and the bulk of her career was spent at Trusdale Middle School. After retiring Carolyn spent time volunteering with various programs in the Wichita Area with a focus on helping at risk students and their families meet various basic needs. Services will be held at Garnand Funeral Home on Thursday June 6that 2:00 p.m. with Bob Bates officiating. Burial will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Garden City. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, a memorial to St. Catherine Hospital has been established in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be given at

