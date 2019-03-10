TOPEKA-Eckhardt, Carolyn 71, of Topeka, passed away on March 6, 2019. The family will receive friends during a visitation from 12:00 to 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N Rock Rd, Derby, KS 67037. Services will follow at 1:30 p.m. Burial will immediately follow at El Paso Cemetery, Derby. In lieu of flowers Memorial contributions may be made to of the Central States, 2400 Troost Ave, Ste 4300 Kansas City, MO 64108-9736 or to Gideons International, Topeka Southwest Camp, PO Box 4223, Topeka, KS 66604. To leave a message for the family online please visit www.PenwellGabelTopeka.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Eckhardt.
Smith Mortuary
1415 N. Rock Rd.
Derby, KS 67037
(316) 788-2828
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 10, 2019