Elder, Carolyn Carolyn R. Elder, 73, Overland Park, KS died Wednesday, September 18, 2019. The Visitation will be from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 25 with the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 7023 W. 71st St., Overland Park, KS. Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday in Gypsum Hill Cemetery, Salina, KS. In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Carolyn was born August 29, 1946 in Wichita, KS the daughter of Samuel R. and Betty L. Elder. She was a graduate of Sacred Heart College with a Bachelor's in Education and Kansas State University with a Masters in Children's Special Education. She had worked for the U.S. Postal Service for over 35 years. Carolyn was a member of Queen of the Holy Rosary and had served on the Parish Council. She is survived by 2 sisters, Marilyn Murrow (Bill), Augusta, KS and Sharon Eichelberger, Wichita, KS and a nephew James Eichelberger. (Condolences expressed at: www.porterfuneralhome.com (913) 438-6444)
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 22, 2019