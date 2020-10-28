1/1
Carolyn Jean (Williams) Brown
1943 - 2020
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jean (Williams) Brown
May 10, 1943 - October 25, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Carolyn Jean Brown, 77, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. Carolyn retired from Martin Pringle law firm as a paralegal in 2005. She supported her husband with membership in the Wichita Blues Society; and they enjoyed swing dancing, car shows, and traveling. Preceded in death by her parents, Alpha and Della Williams; brother, Harold Williams; husband, Louie E. Brown. Survived by her daughters, Sheri Pearson of American Canyon, CA, Nikki L. (Tony) Arndt of Wichita, Vikki S. (Melvin St. John) Brown of Wichita, KS, Suzanne E. (Rich) Calliham of Colby, KS; brother, Steve Williams of Wichita; grandchildren, Eva & Lily Pearson, Chelsie & Christian Calliham; and numerous other relatives & friends. Viewing will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established with: Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com.

Published in Wichita Eagle from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Viewing
05:00 - 07:00 PM
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
OCT
30
Funeral service
02:00 PM
White Chapel Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
DOWNING & LAHEY MORTUARY EAST CHAPEL
6555 EAST CENTRAL
Wichita, KS 67206-1924
(316) 682-4553
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved