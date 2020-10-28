Carolyn Jean (Williams) Brown
May 10, 1943 - October 25, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Carolyn Jean Brown, 77, died Sunday, October 25, 2020. Carolyn retired from Martin Pringle law firm as a paralegal in 2005. She supported her husband with membership in the Wichita Blues Society; and they enjoyed swing dancing, car shows, and traveling. Preceded in death by her parents, Alpha and Della Williams; brother, Harold Williams; husband, Louie E. Brown. Survived by her daughters, Sheri Pearson of American Canyon, CA, Nikki L. (Tony) Arndt of Wichita, Vikki S. (Melvin St. John) Brown of Wichita, KS, Suzanne E. (Rich) Calliham of Colby, KS; brother, Steve Williams of Wichita; grandchildren, Eva & Lily Pearson, Chelsie & Christian Calliham; and numerous other relatives & friends. Viewing will be from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm, Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Funeral Service will be at 2:00 pm, Friday, October 30, 2020, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. A memorial has been established with: Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W Zoo Blvd, Wichita, KS 67212. Downing & Lahey Mortuary - East Chapel. Share tributes online at: www.dlwichita.com
.