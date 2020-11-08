1/1
Carolyn Jean McMillan
1935 - 2020
Carolyn Jean McMillan
July 28, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Carolyn J. McMillan was born Carolyn J. Hunt in Wewoka, Oklahoma on July 28, 1935 to her parents JB and Opal (Benton) Hunt. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved Jesus, cooking, games and spending time with family and friends. Carolyn worked in office administration and as a homemaker. Carolyn is survived by son Kurt (Laura), Blythe Clark, Sara Woodland, and Ann Downey, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband (Truman) and both of her parents. Private family services were held. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association.



Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 8, 2020.
November 6, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. So Sorry for you loss. We had a lot of fun when we spent time with your Mom and family. Vicki (Dies) Winchell
Vicki Winchell
Friend
