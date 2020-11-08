Carolyn Jean McMillan
July 28, 1935 - November 2, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Carolyn J. McMillan was born Carolyn J. Hunt in Wewoka, Oklahoma on July 28, 1935 to her parents JB and Opal (Benton) Hunt. She was a loving and devoted wife and mother. She loved Jesus, cooking, games and spending time with family and friends. Carolyn worked in office administration and as a homemaker. Carolyn is survived by son Kurt (Laura), Blythe Clark, Sara Woodland, and Ann Downey, 11 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband (Truman) and both of her parents. Private family services were held. Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Association
.