Carolyn Jean "Wilkening" Roberts (1940 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Jean "Wilkening" Roberts.
Service Information
Wulf-Ast Mortuary - Garden Plain
911 Biermann
Garden Plain, KS
67050
(316)-535-2211
Graveside service
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Fairview Cemetery
Cheney, KS
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Roberts, Carolyn Jean "Wilkening" 78, retired accountant for Cargill, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home. Carolyn was born Oct. 8, 1940 in Riley, Ks. the daughter of Merle and Laura "Heintz" Wilkening. On June 15, 1973 she married Craig Roberts, he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara DeBey; step-son, Brian and Mendi Roberts; step- daughter, Amy and Matt Hotmar; half brother, Dwight Wilkening and grandson, Adam DeBey. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m.at the Fairview Cemetery in Cheney, Kansas. Memorials to the . Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.