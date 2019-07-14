Roberts, Carolyn Jean "Wilkening" 78, retired accountant for Cargill, passed away on Friday, July 12, 2019 at her home. Carolyn was born Oct. 8, 1940 in Riley, Ks. the daughter of Merle and Laura "Heintz" Wilkening. On June 15, 1973 she married Craig Roberts, he preceded her in death. She is survived by her daughter, Barbara DeBey; step-son, Brian and Mendi Roberts; step- daughter, Amy and Matt Hotmar; half brother, Dwight Wilkening and grandson, Adam DeBey. Graveside service will be on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 10 a.m.at the Fairview Cemetery in Cheney, Kansas. Memorials to the . Wulf-Ast Mortuary, Garden Plain, Ks.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 14, 2019