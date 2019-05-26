Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Joan (Bengtson) Nutter. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

Nutter, Carolyn Joan (Bengtson) Died on April 12, 2019, aged 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1934 in McPherson, Kansas, the youngest child of Edith C. (Burk) and David T. Bengtson. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1952. She and Edward L. Nutter were united in marriage on September 27, 1952. They had two sons, Mark E. born in 1955, and Thomas J., born in 1958. Joan worked as a legal secretary for many years and was active with the Legal Secretaries Association. She attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Wichita, was a Stephen Minister, and served on various committees. In later years, she worked with the Church Library Team, and enjoyed selecting books for the church library. She was an accomplished musician, served as an organist at First Methodist Church in McPherson, KS, loved being involved in and attending musical events and playing the piano throughout her life. One of her greatest joys was to have her grandchildren continue in the music tradition she so loved. Joan enjoyed gardening and spent many happy hours sitting on her patio reading and being close to nature. She loved spending time with her family and was especially close to her sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward; parents, David and Edith; brothers, Ralph, Paul and Arthur Bengtson; sisters, Edna C. Stevens and Annie Marie Carr. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Laura) of Wichita, Thomas (Lee) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Rachel of Gainesville, FL, Matthew (Daxton), Andrew (Deanna), and Kelsey (Danny) Wise; great-grandchildren, Steven, Cadence and Charlotte; sister, Margaret Simmons of Wichita. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, on June 2, at 10:30 A.M. Wichita and Committal service will be held at New Gottland Lutheran Church at 3:00 pm on June 2, 2019, McPherson, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Library.



Nutter, Carolyn Joan (Bengtson) Died on April 12, 2019, aged 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1934 in McPherson, Kansas, the youngest child of Edith C. (Burk) and David T. Bengtson. She graduated from McPherson High School in 1952. She and Edward L. Nutter were united in marriage on September 27, 1952. They had two sons, Mark E. born in 1955, and Thomas J., born in 1958. Joan worked as a legal secretary for many years and was active with the Legal Secretaries Association. She attended Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, Wichita, was a Stephen Minister, and served on various committees. In later years, she worked with the Church Library Team, and enjoyed selecting books for the church library. She was an accomplished musician, served as an organist at First Methodist Church in McPherson, KS, loved being involved in and attending musical events and playing the piano throughout her life. One of her greatest joys was to have her grandchildren continue in the music tradition she so loved. Joan enjoyed gardening and spent many happy hours sitting on her patio reading and being close to nature. She loved spending time with her family and was especially close to her sisters. She was preceded in death by her husband Edward; parents, David and Edith; brothers, Ralph, Paul and Arthur Bengtson; sisters, Edna C. Stevens and Annie Marie Carr. She is survived by her sons, Mark (Laura) of Wichita, Thomas (Lee) of Gainesville, FL; grandchildren, Rachel of Gainesville, FL, Matthew (Daxton), Andrew (Deanna), and Kelsey (Danny) Wise; great-grandchildren, Steven, Cadence and Charlotte; sister, Margaret Simmons of Wichita. Celebration of Life Service will be held at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church, on June 2, at 10:30 A.M. Wichita and Committal service will be held at New Gottland Lutheran Church at 3:00 pm on June 2, 2019, McPherson, KS. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Gloria Dei Lutheran Church Library. Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Wichita Eagle Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close