OKLAHOMA CITY-Pharis, Carolyn Joan (Livingston) On Monday, March 16, 2020, Carolyn Joan Pharis (Livingston), loving wife and mother of two, passed away at the age of 81. Carolyn was born on November 25, 1938 in Taloga, OK to K.B. and Gwila Livingston. She attended Southard Schools and graduated from Canton High School. While in school she played basketball, was a cheerleader and was involved with Rainbows. Carolyn married Robert (Bob) Pharis on January 5, 1958 and after living in Oklahoma and California settled in Wichita, Kansas where they raised their two sons. After 25 years in Kansas, they moved to Colorado to be closer to the mountains. While the boys were in school Carolyn was very involved with the schools and many activities such as 4H Leader, Boy Scouts and homeroom. Carolyn worked at Wilko Paint for many years in Kansas and then worked with Patten McPhee and Associates until she retired. Carolyn was a life-long sports fan, especially of her Oklahoma Sooners and loved attending any game someone in her family was playing or coaching. These sporting events included (but were not limited to) SNU Softball, slow pitch and Cardinal games. For many years she went on trips to the mountains of Colorado to camp, go four-wheeling and ski. Later there were many trips to the northwest that were cherished. Carolyn also enjoyed reading, movies, and especially spending time with her family. She also never missed a school or family reunion. She was preceded in death by her parents K.B and Gwila, husband Bob, sister Jane and brother Larry B. She is survived by her two sons Mark Pharis (Jamie) of Gold Beach, OR, Ken Pharis (Tracy) of Highlands Ranch, CO and her sister Tere (Lary) Webber of Yukon, OK, along with grandkids, great-grandkids and various nieces, nephews and cousins. Services will be held later this summer.

Published in The Wichita Eagle on Apr. 1, 2020

