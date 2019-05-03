Carolyn JoAnn Gentry

Broadway Mortuary
Gentry, Carolyn JoAnn 77, retired Kindergarten Teacher, Wineteer Elementary School, passed away Wednesday, May 1, 2019. Visitation 12:30pm, Funeral Service 1:30pm, Saturday, Broadway Mortuary. Preceded in death by parents, Joe and Cyrena Green and nephews, Rocky Green and Kirk Keplar. Survivors include her daughter, Christy (Antonio) Suarez; brother, Tom (Sherry) Green; sister, Mickey Keplar; grandchildren, Terri, Emilio, Lauren and Alejandro; nieces, nephews and fur-babies. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 3, 2019
