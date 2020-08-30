Mason, Carolyn Kay (Wilson) 79, died Aug. 23, 2020. Daughter of Ruth (Kallenbach) and Joe Wilson of Valley Center. She graduated from Valley Center in 1959. She attended St. Francis School of Nursing and became a nurse anesthetist after graduation. She did eye anesthesia at the Cataract Surgery Center for 25 years. Survivors include her children Price (Andie) Mason of Haysville, Jodi Mason of De Soto and Chad Mason of Overland Park; brothers Lloyd (Judy) Wilson of Valley Center and Joe Wilson of Mulvane; sisters Nancy Anderson and Judy (Jerry) Gariepy of Valley Center. She is survived by grandchildren Kristine Mason, Reese (Taylor) Mason and Dakota Nicklaus and three great-grandchildren. Graveside 10 am Thursday, Aug. 27 at Kechi Township Cemetery, 6523 N. Hillside, Wichita. Memorials to Kansas Humane Society, Wichita.



