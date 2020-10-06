Carolyn L. Carnahan
September 28, 1927 - October 3, 2020
Wichita, Kansas - Carolyn L.Ca
rnahan, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side, on October 3, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents, Herbert and Rose Bruce, husband Gene Carnahan and son David Carnahan. She is survived by children Bruce (Veronica) Carnahan, Bill Carnahan; grandchildren Erin Brackman, Johnathan Carnahan, Shannon Carnahan; great-grandchildren Elise and Logan Brackman; brothers Bob Bruce and Herb Bruce. Graveside service will be Wednesday, October 7, at Lakeview Cemetery at 2pm.