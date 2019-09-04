Laughlin, Carolyn (Schenk) 81, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2019. She was a retired RN who loved being a nurse. Her second career was buying, selling and refinishing beautiful antiques with her husband, Pete. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Pete Laughlin, her eldest daughter, Deborah Laughlin, and her parents, Jeff and Ida Schenk. She has 4 surviving daughters: Linda Keller, Diane Sanchez, Kelly Cooper, and Brenda Stoner; she has 6 grandchildren: Amy, Bryan, Jeff, Tori, Lauren, and Casey; and one great-grandchild, Parker. She had 9 brothers and sisters, 6 of which are still living: Theresa, Joanne, Cottie, Mary Lou, Johnny and Phil. There are dozens of nieces and nephews, and greats, too. The Rosary will be held on Friday, September 6, at 6:00 pm at Cochran Mortuary. The farewell mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Chapel at Catholic Care Center in Bel Aire on Saturday, September 7, at 11:00 am. A memorium has been established with the .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019