DODGE CITY-Shultz, Carolyn May 91, died June 21, 2019 at Sun Porch of Dodge City. She was born on October 20, 1927 at Lawrence, Kansas the daughter of Irwin and Julia Oehrle. Carolyn attended school in Topeka, graduating from Topeka High School. She then attended St. Mary's College in Dodge City, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Carolyn married Donald Edwin Shultz on February 9, 1953 in Kansas City, Missouri. Carolyn had a love for gardening and she particularly loved irises. She was an avid bird watcher, a member of book clubs, and loved to tell stories. Carolyn also enjoyed traveling and spending time with her family, especially her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She was a member of the First Missionary Church in Dodge City. Carolyn is survived by her children, David Shultz and wife Prudy of Dodge City, Erich Shultz and wife Cynthia of Byhalia, Mississippi, John Shultz and significant other Shannon of Topeka, Christina Berry and husband Bob of Sterling, Illinois, Ellen Adamson of Brewater, Massachusetts, and Emily Shultz of Nebraska; 11 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; and her beloved dog Paloma. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband Donald. Memorial service will be held at Swaim Funeral Chapel in Dodge City on Monday, July 1, 2019 at 1:30 PM with Adam Rankin presiding. Burial will take place at a later date in Topeka. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place. Memorials are suggested to the Ford County Humane Society in care of the funeral home. Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guest book at www.swaimfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 30, 2019