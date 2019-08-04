Stover, Carolyn Our mother, Carolyn Stover, quietly left us on July 19th at the age of 94. A long-time resident of Wichita, KS, she and her husband of 66 years, George Stover, moved to Brookdale Place in Overland Park, KS in 2007. Carol's passing is preceded by George. She is survived by her son, Ron Stover, and her daughter, Denise (Stover) Bade, as well as their spouses, her grandchildren and great-grandsons. She will also be missed and remembered by several nieces and nephews. Born on June 1, 1925 in Adel, Iowa, Carolyn Marie DeCamp was the second child of Bert and Eva DeCamp. In addition to her loving, lifelong devotion as a wife, mother and grandmother, Carolyn also worked in public relations for the Music Theater of Wichita, and as a volunteer Junior Golf organizer at the MacDonald Park Golf Course in Wichita. Monday, August 12, 2019, there will be a 9:30 a.m. visitation, followed by a 10:00 a.m. service and reception at the United Methodist Church of the Resurrection, Wesley Covenant Chapel, 13720 Roe Ave, Leawood, Ks 66224. A private family service will take place at the Johnson County Memorial Gardens, Overland Park, KS. Fond memories and condolences for the family may be left at www.johnsoncountychapel.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019