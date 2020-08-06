Gonzales, Carolyn Sue (Love) Passed away on August 3, 2020 at the age of 70. She was born to Robert and Pauline (Broughton) Love in Seminole, Oklahoma on June 19, 1950. Carolyn married Edward Gonzales on May 11, 1968. She proudly worked in the aircraft industry for 40 years. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Charles Love. She is survived by her husband, Ed Gonzales; daughter, Kristi (Chris) Pruitt; siblings, Philip Love, Kaye (Rodney) Christensen, Roberta (Galen) Bridenstine, John Love, Robert (Kristi) Love Jr., Virginia (Jerry) Hinton; grandchildren, Candice Pruitt, Michael (Laryssa) Kuder, Shelby Pruitt, Kyle Pruitt; three great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, 10:00 am at the Tyrone Cemetery in Tyrone, Oklahoma.