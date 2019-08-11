Carolyn Sue Ricketts (1944 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Sue Ricketts.
Service Information
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS
67209
(316)-722-2100
Service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Resthaven Gardens of Memory
11800 West Highway 54
Wichita, KS 67209
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

Ricketts, Carolyn Sue Age 75, passed away peacefully August 8, 2019. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, antiquing, attending auctions, painting landscapes and animals, planning elaborate dinner parties, and most of all traveling with her family on their many family vacations. Carolyn was a willful spitfire who lived life to its fullest. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who centered her life around those she cared for; she will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray A. Ricketts; brother, Bob (Ginger) Hale; and sister, Betty (Delbert) Wilcox. She is survived by sons, Terry (Dee De), Darren (Shandy), Jason (Pam); grandchildren, Danielle, Tyler (Brittany), Brandon, Bryan (Kristen), Luke, Jordan, Jaci; great-grandchildren, Bentlee and Wyatt; and brother, Jack (Leslie) Hale. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Sat. Aug. 17, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society.
logo
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.