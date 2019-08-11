Ricketts, Carolyn Sue Age 75, passed away peacefully August 8, 2019. Carolyn enjoyed gardening, antiquing, attending auctions, painting landscapes and animals, planning elaborate dinner parties, and most of all traveling with her family on their many family vacations. Carolyn was a willful spitfire who lived life to its fullest. She was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother who centered her life around those she cared for; she will be dearly missed. She is preceded in death by her husband, Ray A. Ricketts; brother, Bob (Ginger) Hale; and sister, Betty (Delbert) Wilcox. She is survived by sons, Terry (Dee De), Darren (Shandy), Jason (Pam); grandchildren, Danielle, Tyler (Brittany), Brandon, Bryan (Kristen), Luke, Jordan, Jaci; great-grandchildren, Bentlee and Wyatt; and brother, Jack (Leslie) Hale. A Celebration of Life Service will be held 10 a.m. Sat. Aug. 17, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary Chapel. Memorials may be made to the Kansas Humane Society.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019