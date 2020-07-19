Schloss, Carolyn Sue (Hamilton) passed away 19 June 2020 and is reunited with family and friends in the House that God built. Born in Wichita, KS on 1 March 1947, Carolyn lived a life filled with family, friends, and adventure. Her parents, Bernard and Betty Hamilton, along with her sister, Sharon (Napier) Bolin, taught Carolyn to live and love her family, shared with her the wonders of her world, and to value friendship and hard work. From her time at David's Store at Sweetbriar Plaza in the record department, to a buyer for a record distributor, to her last job as a barista at Starbucks, Carolyn loved working with the public and ensured that all she served knew that they were important to her. Carolyn was married to Stephen Schloss on 30 August 1980, in Wichita, Ks. Their daughter Julie (Fox) was born a year later. They resided in Wichita until 1991 when they moved to Williamstown, NJ as a result of a job transfer. After 10 years, they determined that there really is "no place like home" and returned to Wichita until their retirement. With the birth of their grandson, Holden Fox, they moved to St. Louis to relish the life of grandparenting. Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, sister and nephew, Jeremy Napier. And is survived by her husband, Stephen, daughter, Julie Fox and grandson Holden Fox. A funeral Mass was held at St. Simon the Apostle Catholic Church in St. Louis on Friday, 3 July 2020 (video available for viewing at https://www.stsimonchurch.org/
)with a Celebration of Life in Wichita on 26 July 2020, 11am to 2pm at "The Lounge at Omni Business Center" . In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to be made to "Immigrant and Refugee Women's Program", ( https://irwpstl.org/partners ) an organization whose mission Carolyn believed in and who's director she loved and admired (her daughter, Julie).