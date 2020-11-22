1/1
Carolyn Terry
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Terry
March 22, 1936 - November 19, 2020
Derby, Kansas - Carolyn K. Terry, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19th, at the age of 84. Carolyn was born on March 22,1936 to Skeet and Dotty Mobley of Leon, KS. Skeet and Dotty ran the busses for the Leon School District for 44 years, where Carolyn and her 4 brothers were very involved in all athletics during their school years and where Carolyn graduated from high school. Carolyn married Gus Terry on July 3, 1969 and resided in Wichita, KS. They've been married for 51 years. Both Gus and Carolyn worked at Boeing throughout their careers, where Carolyn retired in 1990 after 31 years. Carolyn spent her retirement years caring for and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was attend and support all of her "kids" activities. She loved to shop and travel. She thought nothing of jumping in the car and taking off on a long road trip. Carolyn was preceded in death by a 6 month old daughter, Susan and two brothers, Gary and Jack. Carolyn is survived by her spouse, Gus Terry; two brothers, Mike Mobley, Rick Mobley and their spouses; one sister-in-law, Karyl Mobley, two daughters, Cheryl Seibert, Geri Lynn Forshey and their spouses, along with 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Monday November 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Leon Cemetery in Leon, KS. Masks will be required and provided if needed for all attendees.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Serenity Hospice Care, who took wonderful care of Carolyn in her last few days



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
23
Graveside service
01:00 PM
the Leon Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wichita Eagle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved