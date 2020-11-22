Carolyn TerryMarch 22, 1936 - November 19, 2020Derby, Kansas - Carolyn K. Terry, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and sister, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 19th, at the age of 84. Carolyn was born on March 22,1936 to Skeet and Dotty Mobley of Leon, KS. Skeet and Dotty ran the busses for the Leon School District for 44 years, where Carolyn and her 4 brothers were very involved in all athletics during their school years and where Carolyn graduated from high school. Carolyn married Gus Terry on July 3, 1969 and resided in Wichita, KS. They've been married for 51 years. Both Gus and Carolyn worked at Boeing throughout their careers, where Carolyn retired in 1990 after 31 years. Carolyn spent her retirement years caring for and babysitting her grandchildren and great grandchildren. One of her favorite things to do was attend and support all of her "kids" activities. She loved to shop and travel. She thought nothing of jumping in the car and taking off on a long road trip. Carolyn was preceded in death by a 6 month old daughter, Susan and two brothers, Gary and Jack. Carolyn is survived by her spouse, Gus Terry; two brothers, Mike Mobley, Rick Mobley and their spouses; one sister-in-law, Karyl Mobley, two daughters, Cheryl Seibert, Geri Lynn Forshey and their spouses, along with 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. There will be a graveside service on Monday November 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Leon Cemetery in Leon, KS. Masks will be required and provided if needed for all attendees.In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Serenity Hospice Care, who took wonderful care of Carolyn in her last few days