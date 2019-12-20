ATLANTA-Wilson, Carolyn 75, Atlanta, Kansas, died December 14, 2019 at her home. Carolyn began working at Beech Aircraft in 1978 where she met Jerry W. Wilson. She and Jerry were united in marriage on April 28, 1979 at Art Wilson's home in Burden. The couple made their home in Atlanta, and Carolyn remained at Beech Aircraft until retiring in 2006. Memorial services will be held at 1:00 P.M., Monday, December 23, 2019 at Cornerstone Christian Church in Atlanta. Inurnment will follow at the Atlanta Cemetery. Miles Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. www.milesfuneralservice.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 20, 2019