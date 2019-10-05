Carolyn Yvonne Borg (1936 - 2019)
Service Information
Heritage Funeral Home - Andover
502 W. Central Avenue
Andover, KS
67002
(316)-733-1020
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Andover, KS
View Map
Service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
Faith Baptist Church
Andover, KS
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Greenwich Cemetery
Notice
ANDOVER-Borg, Carolyn Yvonne 82, of Andover, KS, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019. She was born Nov. 29, 1936, in Douglass, KS, the daughter of Leslie and Wilda (Fleischauer) Maixner. She married Leland Borg on Aug. 13, 1955. Visitation 9-10 a.m, Oct. 7, 2019 with services held at 10:00 a.m., Oct. 7, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church in Andover, KS, with graveside services to follow at Greenwich Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to Faith Baptist Church children's ministry. Online guest book may be signed at www.heritageofandover.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 5, 2019
Funeral Home Details