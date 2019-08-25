Museousky, Carrie Ann 45, passed away August 20, 2019. She was preceded in death by grandparents, John and Anna Museousky and Fred and Dorothy Bright. Survivors include parents, John "Jack" and Mary Jo Museousky; brothers, Russ (Jennifer) Museousky, Mike (Lindsay) Museousky and Nick (Jamie) Museousky; sister, Rachel (Tom) Koster; and numerous nieces and nephews. Carrie grew up in Wichita and was a graduate of North High. She lived in Cushing, Oklahoma, Los Angeles, California, Bellingham, Washington and Prescott, Arizona. Carrie was an avid lover of music and a talented writer. Visitation with family will be 6-8 pm, Thursday, August 29, and Funeral Service will be 10:30 am, Friday, August 30, both at Broadway Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with Valley Hope of Norton, 709 West Home St. Norton, KS 67654. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com. Services by Broadway Mortuary.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019