Carrie Bell Thomas

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carrie Bell Thomas.
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Notice
Send Flowers

Thomas, Carrie Bell born February 19, 1939 Greenwood, Mississippi, passed away February 3, 2020. Retired Wesley Surgical Tech. Survivors: Children, Shirley Williams, Henry Thomas, Jr., Larry Thomas; sisters, Leona Stewart, Elizabeth McCeaber; brother, Marshall Kelly; step-sisters, Pam and Sarah Johnson; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Going Home Celebration: 12 noon, Sat., Feb. 15, Faith Mission Church of God in Christ. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.