Thomas, Carrie Bell born February 19, 1939 Greenwood, Mississippi, passed away February 3, 2020. Retired Wesley Surgical Tech. Survivors: Children, Shirley Williams, Henry Thomas, Jr., Larry Thomas; sisters, Leona Stewart, Elizabeth McCeaber; brother, Marshall Kelly; step-sisters, Pam and Sarah Johnson; 10 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. Going Home Celebration: 12 noon, Sat., Feb. 15, Faith Mission Church of God in Christ. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2020