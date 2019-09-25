Carrie Lea McClure (1981 - 2019)
Notice
COLWICH-McClure, Carrie Lea loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, aunt, friend and animal lover went to be among the angels September 18, 2019. Born March 7, 1981, in Wichita, Kansas to John J. and Sonja L. Gillock. She graduated high school from Valley Center, Kansas, in 1999 and obtained her bachelor's degree from Wichita State University. She was preceded in death by grandparents Thornton and Velma Hopper, George Gillock and Esther Gillock Honn; and half-sister Rebecca Mason. Her survivors include husband Joshua N. McClure; son Jack T. McClure; parents; brother, Jason J. Gillock (Nicole); and nieces Landree and Avree Gillock; in-laws Eric and Vici McClure; brother-in-law Gabriel McClure (Julie); nephew Asher McClure; sister-in-law Caitlin McClure; and niece Mila McClure; half-brothers Bradley Gillock (Amanda) and Timothy Gillock (Mary); and many other friends and relatives. Services 10:30 a.m., Friday, September 27, at Baker Funeral Home Valley Center. Condolences may be left at www.bakerfhvc.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 25, 2019
