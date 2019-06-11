Behrhorst, Carroll Dean 61, Spirit Aerosystems Maintenance Technician, born, August 28, 1957 in Winfield, KS, passed away Thursday, June 6, 2019. Memorial Service 3:00pm, Tuesday, Broadway Mortuary Chapel. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jewel Behrhorst, Debra Fuzzell (mother of his children) and nephew, Joel Sowder. Survivors include his father, Wallace "Wally" Behrhorst; son, Lennon Behrhorst; daughter, Sabrina (Caleb) Jones; brothers, Theodore "Ted" (Beth) and Fredrick "Fritz" (Shelley) Behrhorst; sisters, Kathleen "Bag" (Paul) Jeffries, Paula "Noreen" (Terry) Munder, Krystyna "Pizzy" (Dave) Clift and Karla "Murnge" (Mike) Smith and granddaughters, Madyson Jo "Mad Bob" and Asher Dean Jones; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Share condolences at www.CozineMemorial.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on June 11, 2019