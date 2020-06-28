HICKORY COUNTY, MO-Briley, Mrs. Carroll Mae age 90, of Hickory County, MO, passed away June 20, 2020. She was born September 11, 1929 at Udall, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Briley and two sons, Jeff Briley and Rodney Briley. Survivors include her children, Greg Briley, Vickie McDonald, Cynde Hampton and Brenda Briley; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Graveside services were 11:00 am Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, KS with Rev. Bryan Smith officiating under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, MO.



