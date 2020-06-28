Carroll Mae Briley
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carroll's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HICKORY COUNTY, MO-Briley, Mrs. Carroll Mae age 90, of Hickory County, MO, passed away June 20, 2020. She was born September 11, 1929 at Udall, KS. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Briley and two sons, Jeff Briley and Rodney Briley. Survivors include her children, Greg Briley, Vickie McDonald, Cynde Hampton and Brenda Briley; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Graveside services were 11:00 am Tuesday, June 23, 2020 in Lakeview Cemetery, Wichita, KS with Rev. Bryan Smith officiating under the direction of Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home, Wheatland, MO.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Wichita Eagle on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hathaway-Peterman Funeral Home
Hwy 54 E
Wheatland, MO 65779
(417) 282-5534
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved