Carter McEvoy

Service Information
McEvoy, Carter 59, died Sunday, December 8, 2019. Memorial Service will be at 1:00 pm, Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Downing & Lahey West Mortuary. Survived by his parents, George and Glenda McEvoy of Wichita, KS; wife, Lori McEvoy of Wichita, KS; son, Chase McEvoy of Wichita, KS; step-daughter, Sydney Crowell; step-sons, Sam Crowell, Max Crowell; cousin, Serenah (Brandon) Runyan; uncle, Bud (Sang) Feurt. After a lengthy career with Boeing, Carter pursued his passion to be an independent business owner dealing in mid-century modern furniture and art. He was also an accomplished musician. A memorial has been established with Cat Hospital of Wichita, 6130 E. Central Ave, Wichita, KS 67208. Share tributes online at www.dlwichita.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Dec. 11, 2019
