Gerberding, Casey F. age 42, passed away Monday, September 2, 2019. Private Family Gathering. Preceded in death by his mother, Linda (Ward) Gerberding; grandparents, Glenn and Patty (Carson) Ward; Rudy Gerberding; aunt Lynette Gearhart. Survivors: father, Michael Gerberding of Clearwater; brother, Cody (Ashley) Gerberding; nephews, Jaxon, Jace, and Maddox, all of Clearwater; grandmother, Phyllis Gerberding of Caldwell; uncles, Dave (Debbie) Ward of Drumright, OK, Gary (Virginia) Gerberding of South Haven. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: KS Humane Society, 3313 N. Hillside, Wichita, KS 67219. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Sept. 4, 2019