Charlton, Cass M. Age 94, former manager for Wichita Bankers Life Insurance Co. passed away February 21, 2020. Cass was the past president of the Wichita Chapter of CLU's, and the past president of the Wichita Managers & General Agents Association. He was also a member of the Board of Directors for Wichita Better Business Bureau and the Estate Planning Council. He is survived by his daughter, Cynthia Charlton. He is preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (Weaver) Charlton; son, M. Mark Charlton; parents, Cass Lemual and Irene (Coats) Charlton. Visitation will be February 26, 2020 from 12-7 p.m. with services at 1:00 p.m. on February 27, 2020 both at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. In lieu of flowers a memorial has been established with , 1820 E. Douglas, Wichita, KS 67214. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 23, 2020