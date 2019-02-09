Swiggart, Catharine Age 90, retired school teacher went to be with Jesus Sunday, February 3, 2019. She is survived by her children, Rebecca (Michael) Nicholson, Deborah (Rodney) Ford, Keith Jr. (Paula) Swiggart & Sandra (Travis) Jasnoski; ten grandchildren, Zack & Gabe Nicholson, Rick & Dakotah Ford, Sheri Hannon, Keith III & Martin Swiggart, Candace Landers, Tandee Rousselle & Dalton Jasnoski; 20 great grandchildren, Maycee, Mick, Jake, Ella, Jasper, Rosalie, Christian, Caleb & Arie'l Nicholson, Brooke & Ava Ford, Vanessa, Larissa, Trae, Clae Hannon, Autumn & Riley Swiggart, Ryan & Grey Landers, & Evelynn Rousselle; sisters, Betty Taylor, and Barbara Foster. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Keith; brother, Richard Walker. Visitation will be Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 12-6 p.m. with family present from 2-4 pm at Cochran Mortuary, 1411 N. Broadway. Services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday at Central Community Church, 6100 W. Maple, Wichita, 67209 with burial at Maize Cemetery, Maize, KS. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence for the family, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catharine Swiggart.
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 9, 2019