Lahar, Catherine M. Age 57, was called home on July 21, 2020. She was a domestic goddess, wife, mother, daughter and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine "Abby" (Brandon) Reif, father, Arthur V. Bordin; ex-husband, Richard Lahar. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine E. Bordin; sisters, Terri Bordin and Lisa Bordin. Rosary will be on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, both at St. Francis of Assisi, 861 N. Socora St., 67212.
.