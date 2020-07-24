1/1
Catherine M. Lahar
1962 - 2020
Lahar, Catherine M. Age 57, was called home on July 21, 2020. She was a domestic goddess, wife, mother, daughter and friend. She is survived by her daughter, Katherine "Abby" (Brandon) Reif, father, Arthur V. Bordin; ex-husband, Richard Lahar. She was preceded in death by her mother, Katherine E. Bordin; sisters, Terri Bordin and Lisa Bordin. Rosary will be on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. with funeral mass at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, both at St. Francis of Assisi, 861 N. Socora St., 67212. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com.


Published in Wichita Eagle on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Rosary
07:00 PM
St. Francis of Assisi
JUL
27
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Francis of Assisi
Funeral services provided by
Cochran Mortuary & Crematory - Wichita
1411 N. Broadway
Wichita, KS 67214
(316) 262-4422
July 24, 2020
I love you Momma!
Katherine Reif
Mother
