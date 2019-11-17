Catherine "Cathy" (Roths) Schulte (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Ebersole Mortuary Llc
219 Spring Ave
Conway Springs, KS
67031
(620)-456-2226
Memorial service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
10:30 AM
United Methodist Church
CONWAY SPRINGS-Schulte, Catherine "Cathy" (Roths) 72, died Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Memorial Service 10:30 a.m., Thursday, November 21, United Methodist Church. She was born Feb. 20, 1947 to Herbert and Eleanor (Erker) Roths and was a 1965 graduate of CSHS. She was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Jean Ann Kimple. She married Donald L. Schulte September 3, 1965. He survives. Also survived by daughter, Shannon Schulte of Arkansas City; son, Sean of Conway Springs; brother, Johnny Roths; and sister, Eileen Sharp both of Wichita; 5 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Memorial to CS EMS. Ebersole Mortuary, Conway Springs.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Nov. 17, 2019
