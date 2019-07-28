Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Catherine Sue Herring Brady. View Sign Send Flowers Notice

ANDERSON, SC-Brady, Catherine Sue Herring 81, died peacefully at home in Anderson, SC, July 6, 2019. She was born May 30, 1938 to Francis Marion Herring and Mary Ruth Crawford in Great Bend, KS. In 1961, she married Charles Brady of St. Louis, MO and together they raised their two children, Thomas Brady of Chicago, IL and Ruth Guffey of St. Charles, MO. Sue and Charlie traveled worldwide with Charlie's business endeavors. In retirement, they enjoyed quiet evenings at their home near Lake Hartwell in Anderson, SC. Sue's sharp wit made her a formidable foe in any game, particularly Scrabble and Bridge. Family and friends will always remember her keen sense of humor, appreciation for the ridiculous, and genuine interest in the lives of those she loved. She is survived by her devoted husband and children, her sisters Laura Cummings of Wichita, KS and Melissa Gelb of St. Louis, MO, and her brother Charles Herring of Oklahoma City, OK, as well as her grandchildren Christopher and Timothy Guffey of St. Charles, MO. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10 AM on August 9, 2019 at the Church of the Magdalen, 12626 E. 21st Street N, Wichita, KS. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to: www.samaritanspurse.org or www.samuelshouse.com .ve. Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 28, 2019

