SCHULTE-Winter, Catherine (Becker) age 97, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Visitation, 9am-3pm, Wed, Webb-Shinkle Mortuary, Clearwater. Rosary, 7pm, Wed. Funeral Mass, 10:30am, Thurs, BOTH at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, Schulte. Preceded by husband, Clarence J. Winter; parents, Joseph Becker, Sr. and Anna (Cordes) Becker; son, Denis Winter; siblings, Marie Schauf, Elizabeth Ebenkamp, Rose Spexarth, Michael Becker, Margaret Wetta, Jean Spexarth, Joseph Becker, Jr., Joann Spexarth, Patricia Becker. Survivors: children, James Winter of Wichita, Marilyn (Earl) Knoblauch of Kingman, Wayne Winter, Sr., Joyce Neises, Kenneth (Mary) Winter, Shirley (Ted) Blick, all of Wichita, Alan Winter of Burton, Barbara Albright, Jeffrey (Susan) Winter, all of Wichita; daughter-in-law, Kim Winter of Wichita; sister, Ann Pauly of Schulte; brother-in-law, Paul Spexarth of Colwich; 22 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, Memorial: St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church, 11000 SW Blvd, Wichita, KS 67215. www.wsmortuary.com
Published in Wichita Eagle on May 20, 2020.