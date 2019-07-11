HAYSVILLE-Douglas-Graham, Cathie M. 69, of Haysville Kansas, passed away Monday July 8th in Wichita. Cathie was born on July 6th, 1950 in Los Angeles, California to Gordon and Marion Douglas, who have both preceded her in death along with her brother Gary Douglas. Cathie married Gary Graham in 1989. She is survived by her husband Gary Graham, her son Michael (Tasha) Graham and three grandchildren Emma, Luke and Chase. Service to be held Friday July 12th at 2pm Smith Mortuary, 7301 South Broadway, Haysville.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on July 11, 2019