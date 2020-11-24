Cathleen (Holmes) McCarthy
November 15, 1928 - November 20, 2020
Wichita , Kansas - Cathleen (Holmes) McCarthy, 92. Beloved wife, mother and grandmother entered eternal life on November 20, 2020. She was the first child born to Charles E. and Elizabeth (Bergin) Holmes in Natoma, KS. The family subsequently moved to Wellington and then to Wichita. Cathleen attended Blessed Sacrament grade school, Mount Carmel Academy (MCA) and graduated from Wichita University. While in college, she was a member of Alpha Tau sorority (Delta Gamma). After graduation, Cathleen moved to California and was employed by United Airlines as a stewardess. During that time, she had the honor of being a member of the flight crew that were met by President Eisenhower when he welcomed home his son, John, upon John's return from a military tour. Cathleen eventually returned to Wichita where she met her future husband, an attorney, J. Ruse McCarthy. They shared six years of marriage before Ruse died unexpectedly. After raising their daughters, she was employed in the Sedgwick County Clerk's office and subsequently at Boeing. Growing up with a father who held the unofficial title of "Dean of the Kansas Lobbyists" in Topeka, she spent many election days serving in the role of supervising judge for her polling location. Among Cathleen's interests was playing piano and organ for Mass at MCA, serving as a Girl Scout leader, enjoying years of bridge playing, attending Music Theatre of Wichita, Christian Women bible study, her grandchildren's athletic competitions, and dance and music performances. Her many memberships included JLW sustainer, Alpha Beta Mothers Club, PEO Chap FM, American Mothers, Thursday Afternoon Music Club, UA Clipped Wings, and Scandinavian Society. Cathleen is preceded in death by her parents; by husband Ruse; and by brother Charles E. (Humpty) Holmes II. She is survived by daughters: Caroline (Doug) Pringle; Genevieve (Brendan) Healy, Mission Hills, KS; by grandchildren: Priscilla (Ian) Boyd, Rogers, AR; Elizabeth Pringle, Charlotte, NC; Ruse Healy and Mary Healy, Mission Hills, KS; and sisters-in -law: Lynn Holmes, Denver, CO; and Carlene Dunn. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held. The family suggests donations be made to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 124 N Roosevelt, Wichita, KS 67208 or to a charity of the donor's choice
