Lowndes, Cathrine Sue (Schmidt) died peacefully on August 21, 2019, after an 18-month struggle with myelodysplastic syndrome. She faced this challenge with amazing grace and good spirits, and amazing determination, strength, and courage. Cathy was the daughter of Robert and Mary (Marshall) Schmidt of Wichita, KS. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband, Bob; and their son, Jared of Norfolk, MA; and her siblings, Robert, Jr. and his wife, Theresa of Omaha, NE, Karen LaForce and her husband, Russell recently moved to Wichita from Redmond, WA, and John and his wife, Donna, of Haysville, KS. She graduated from Wichita High School East and after a year at Wichita State University, moved to Boston, MA where she graduated from Northeastern University. After working at Northeastern and the Harvard University School of Public Health, she began a new career in education working for the Good Shepherd Nursery School, Medway Village Church in Medway, MA, for 20 years, serving as the Director of the School for 10 years. Cathy's primary passion was music and she was an accomplished violinist who had played for the Wichita Youth Orchestra and the Northeastern University Orchestra. She was also an accomplished pianist. Highly creative, she enjoyed baking, carpentry, and beading among other creative arts. As a Mayflower descendant she was an avid expert in genealogy, an interest shared by several of her Marshall cousins. She was an adventurous traveller who had visited all 7 continents, including visits to such remote places as the North Pole, Greenland, Tibet, driving across the Gobi desert in Mongolia, and sailing around Cape Horn. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019, 12:30 pm at Unity of Wichita, 2160 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67208. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Wichita Symphony to support the Youth Orchestra program. Wichita Symphony, 225 E. Douglas, Suite 207, Wichita, KS 67202

