DERBY-Hopper, Cathy S. 59, passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born September 21, 1960 to Cleo and Eva (Hartman) Marlow in Wichita, KS. Cathy cherished her family vacations and loved spending time with family, especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, crafts, and observing cardinals. Cathy was a Chiefs fan and was glad to see them win the Super Bowl. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Janet Hoebener; and brother, Charles Marlow. Cathy is survived by her husband of 25 years, Johnny; children, Jeremy (Jennifer) Scritchfield, Melissa (David) Counts, Brooke (Steven) Ewertt, Kristy (Rob) Lahoda, and Kamy (Stephanie Bodkins) Hopper; siblings, Mary (Curt) Rogers, Carol (Andy) Wojcik, Barbara (Vic) Ayalla, Sherry Marlow; 10 grandchildren. Visitation: Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 1 to 5 pm. Memorial Service: 10 am, Tuesday, February 18, 2020, both at Smith Family Mortuary, 1415 N. Rock Rd., Derby, KS 67037. Inurnment to follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Victory In The Valley, 3755 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67218. www.SmithFamilyMortuaries.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 14, 2020