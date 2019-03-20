Cathy Sue Keller (Jacobs) Wiggins

Wiggins, Cathy Sue (Jacobs) Keller Our loving mother, grandmother and sister, died on March 18, 2019. Born to Pete and Della (Headley) Jacobs on February 3, 1950, in Wichita, Kansas. Ms. Wiggins was preceded in death by her parents, Pete and Della Jacobs; her second husband, Terry L. Wiggins; and her youngest brother, Timothy Scott Jacobs. She is survived by her daughter, Jessica L. Fugarino; son, Lester A. Keller IV; sister, Vicki Broderick; brothers, Pete and Rod Jacobs; grandchildren, Olivia, Alexander, and Matthew Fugarino; first husband and friend, Lester A. Keller 3rd; and many nieces, nephews and grandnieces and grandnephews. Rosary is March 22, 2019, 5 pm at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. Memorial service will be held 3 pm, March 23, 2019, at Resthaven Mortuary. Memorials may be made to, .
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Mar. 20, 2019
