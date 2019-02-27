Griekspoor, Cecil A. "Sonny" age 76, Inspector at Spirit Aerospace for over 30 years, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019, in Wichita, Kansas. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents, Owen Castle Griekspoor and Earnie Allen. Survivors include immediate family members: wife, Jeannie M. Griekspoor; children, Jeannie (Mike) Houts, Lawrence, Zach (Katie) Jackson, Shreveport, LA, John (Kaylie) Griekspoor, Wichita, David Griekspoor, Wichita; grandchildren, Hannah Jackson, Hayden Houts, Bella Jackson, Abram Griekspoor, and Kane Griekspoor. Sonny is also survived by his sister, Judy Ervin, her family, and other extended family members. Private family services have been held. In lieu of donations, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice, 313 S. Market, Wichita, KS. Lakeview Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Cecil A. "Sonny" Griekspoor.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Feb. 27, 2019