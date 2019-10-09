Cecil C. "Judy" Holloway (1949 - 2019)
Service Information
Jackson Mortuary Inc
1125 East 13th St. N.
Wichita, KS
67214
(316)-262-5431
Celebration of Life
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Progressive Missionary Baptist Church
Holloway, Cecil C. "Judy" born July 27, 1949 in Wichita, Kansas, passed away October 3, 2019 in Wichita, Kansas. Survived by son, Jason Holloway; grandson, Jason X. Holloway; granddaughter, Jaiden S. Holloway; sisters, Mildred (Troy) Youman, Connie (Malcom) Tolliver; brothers, Don (Gwendolyn) Holloway, Teri (Debbie) Holloway; sister-in-law, Cheniia Holloway. Celebration of Life will be held 1:00 PM Friday, October 11, 2019 at Progressive Missionary Baptist Church. www.thejacksonmortuary.com
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Oct. 9, 2019
