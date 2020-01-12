Carder, Cecil Jr. 90, Went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday, December 31, 2019. Retired Air Force Chief Master SGT after serving 27 yrs, was a loving Husband, Father, and Papa survived by his wife Carol of 37 yrs, and children, Shawn, Dawn, Rachelle, Vicki, Jennifer, 14 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, sister Kay, nieces and nephews. Celebration of Life Friday, January 24th, 2020 2pm at Cross Road Church, 2139 S Maize Rd, Wichita KS 67209.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Jan. 12, 2020