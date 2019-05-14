FALL RIVER-Norman, Cecil Dale age 80, of Fall River, Kansas, departed this life peacefully at 6pm on May 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Cecil was born February 2, 1939 in Buffalo, Kansas. He was a U.S. Air Force Veteran. After his service to the Air Force he went to work at Western Control for 20 years while living in Haysville, Kansas. After 20 years at Western Control he and his partner Charles Landwehr started Norland Plastics in Haysville. In 1998 Cecil retired from Norland Plastics. In 2006 Cecil and His wife moved to Fall River, where he enjoyed the country life of fishing and relaxing on the porch. Cecil also enjoyed playing golf and was a member of Fredonia golf course. He was preceded in death by his son, Cecil Dale Norman Jr. Cecil is survived by his wife of 61 years, Connie Kay Norman of Fall River; his two sons, Calvin Carder of Independence, Kansas and Merle Norman and wife, Tish of Moore, Oklahoma; three daughters, Tammy Bevan and husband, Tim of Wichita, Kansas, Lauralee Norman of Fall River, and Cela Chamberlin and husband, Tucker of Wichita. He will be missed by his 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren and many others who loved him. A funeral service for Cecil will be held at 1:00 PM, Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at Feuerborn Family Funeral Service, 1883 US-Hwy 54, Iola, Kansas. Burial will follow in the Moran Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 6:00-8:00 PM, Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at the funeral home. Memorials in honor of Cecil may be made to Wichita Youth for Christ, and can be left with Feuerborn Family Funeral Service. Condolences for the family may be left at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on May 14, 2019