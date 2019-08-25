MULVANE-House, Cecil Jr. 66, passed away Thursday, August 22, 2019. His memorial service will be held at a later date. Cecil was preceded in death by son, William Lee Thomas and his grandson, Logan Branine. Cecil is survived by his wife, Della Jolene House; three step-children, Terry Branine (Lori), Jeffrey Branine (Susan); Teresa Patterson (Michael); seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and one on the way; and siblings, Carol Everly (David) and Michael House (Jill), and many other family members who loved and cherished him. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Cerebral Palsy Research Foundation, 5111 E 21st St N, Wichita, KS 67208.
Published in The Wichita Eagle on Aug. 25, 2019