Henry, Cecil James Jr. 82, passed August 5, 2020. Cecil was born November 20, 1937 in Desoto, MO. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beryl Jane Henry and his parents. He is survived by his sons Eric Henry (Melanie), Jason Henry (Stacy), brothers Dave Henry (Nancy), Marvin Henry (Shelby), grandchildren Blythe, Nate, Josh, Isaac, Michelle, Kira and Alexander greatgrandchildren Cade, Ava, Daisy, Jorden, Camden, Ellyana and Athena. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. To sign a guest book or leave a condolence, go to www.cochranmortuary.com